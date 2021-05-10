Dotted Line Divas give back by couponing for a cause

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s no secret that coupons can save you a bunch of money at the store.

But one Hoosier is taking things to a whole new level and using it to give back in a big way.

Christina Huffines is a numbers person. She is also is the first to admit that she loves a good deal.

Five years ago, when times got tough for Huffiness, she turned to cutting coupons to get by. She would purchase things like detergent, shampoo, soap, and toothpaste at a fraction of the cost or even for free!

Soon though, the items starting piling up and Huffines started donating to local families in need.

She would often provide them with items they couldn’t get at a local food pantry.

“I was going on pay it forward sites and said ‘hey, if anyone needs these items let me know.’ My son is older, so he and I would go to the gas station or the church parking lot and meet them with bags of items,” she explained.

Huffines didn’t stop there.

She collected so many personal hygiene items through couponing that she opened a nonprofit called Dotted Line Divas to help families get the supplies they need.

Once a month, the pantry at Mercy Road Church Northwest opens its doors to the public.

Due to COVID-19, the pantry is now giving out supplies using a drive-thru.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Huffines is hosting a free virtual couponing class Monday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, click here.