Fountain Square Brewery pours some profits into other businesses during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – This week on Pay it Forward, we are heading to Fountain Square where a brewery is pouring some of their own profits into other local businesses.

Earlier this year, Fountain Square Brewery General Manager Luke Nelson purchased a few gift cards to businesses, restaurants and bars in the Fountain Square neighborhood. He then created a giveaway on social media and asked people to support local during the pandemic.

Nelson says he had leftover money in his marketing budget and was looking for a way to give back and support local during challenging times.

“It’s not much in all honesty, but every little bit counts. It helps even just getting more people out into those local businesses where they can spend money and support those people and that’s what we’re trying to do,” he explained.

But Nelson didn’t stop there. He decided to run the giveaway every single month since then. First, he targeted local restaurants in Fountain Square. He then moved on to other neighborhoods in the Indianapolis area.

Nelson says the giveaways will last another two months and then he will have to re-evaluate where it will go from there.

If you want to enter one of the giveaways, click here.