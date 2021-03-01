Fountain Square business offering complimentary massages to Hoosiers who are ‘kind’

INDIANAPOLIS — This week on Pay it Forward, we are highlighting a new business in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

The Fountain Square Massage Space has only been open a few weeks, but they’re already making a difference.

Their “Acts of Kindness” program rewards Hoosiers who are kind and need some time to focus on themselves.

They’re asking people to go to their website, let them know who this person is, what they’ve done, and why they deserve some rest and relaxation.

“It can be anyone, it can be your grandmother, your friend, or your neighbor. It could be a store owner who always greets you, knows your name, your coffee order, and took the time to invest in you,” explained co-owner Amanda Sargent.

Sargent says she hopes to choose a Hoosier every month.

The business also has partnered with The Little Timmy Project to provide a complimentary massage to an expectant mother every month.

