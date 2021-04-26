FOX59’s morning anchor Lindy Thackston launches podcast to share battle with colorectal cancer

Lindy is seen recording her podcast “Life with Lindy”

INDIANAPOLIS – This week on Pay it Forward, we’re shining a light on one of our very own.

FOX59’s morning anchor Lindy Thackston was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

After five surgeries and 10 rounds of chemotherapy in less than a year, she is now on the road to recovery. She says she hopes to be back at the anchor desk by late May.

Thackston is now using her experience to help others.

“Since I was diagnosed I’ve been thinking what am I going to do with this because I have to be thankful I went through it. I have no other choice,” she explained.

Last month, Lindy launched her very own podcast called “Life with Lindy.”

In five- minute episodes, she details her symptoms, her colonoscopy experience and the treatment she received.

Thackston says the idea came about when viewers and people all over the world were asking questions about her diagnosis.

She says the support and love those from strangers, Hoosiers and her loved ones, have kept her going.

“There are days I’m sitting right here on this couch and I’m so nauseous. I still have chemo side effects,” she explained.

“The last thing I want to do is record it, but I kid you not, every time I’m feeling like that, I get a message and I get up and I get my microphone and I record another one,” Thackston added.

This week is Lindy’s 6th episode. They are released every Wednesday.

Thackston plans to tell her entire journey then plans to keep going, sharing stories from her life and possibly even tell other people’s stories as well.

To listen to Lindy’s podcast click here.