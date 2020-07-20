Free service aims to help struggling local businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Many business owners are struggling to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, a new service is available to help them get on their on their feet, and it’s completely free.

“Free professional photography, anything with online presence, social media branding and aesthetic,” explained Adam Strachn, the founder of We Are Circle City.

Two weeks ago, the Avon resident launched the service after realizing businesses owners were having a tough time getting customers back through their doors.

Stachn is furloughed and says he personally understands the challenges.

He launched the service to help others during these challenging times and says the response has been overwhelming.

“What I thought and what I was seeing and feeling is exactly what the response is. Now that I have this traction and momentum, I can’t let it down. I want to continue this for as long as I possibly can,” he explained.

Strachn is also teaching group classes.

This week, he will meet with some local businesses at City Market to discuss how they can use social media to attract more customers into the downtown area.

To find out more about We Are Circle City, click here.