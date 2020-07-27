Free veggie stand in Fletcher Place helps Hoosiers in need

INDIANAPOLIS — The closure of a supermarket in Fletcher Place last year left over 50% of families without access to fresh fruits and veggies.

Many families wondered how they would put food on the table, but now they’re turning to their community for assistance.

“Our purpose is to stop the trend of poverty in our neighborhood,” said Board Member Akilah Michel.

Every Saturday morning throughout summer, free fruits and vegetables are available at a vegetable stand near Prospect and South State Ave in Fletcher Place.

Volunteers are responsible for every part of the process, from gardening to weeding to harvesting.

“One, I like to plant. I like to garden. Two, it’s for a good cause, giving it free to people who actually need it, that’s just something that drives me,” said intern Shewa Gared.

The food is then available to anyone in need.

“I think the concept of a garden is paying it forward. You’re planting seeds now for fruit and labor in the future and I think that goes a long way with community members who want to help other people,” explained volunteer Joey Lenkey.

The stand is open Saturdays at 10 a.m. to noon. It runs until September 19.

Volunteers are always needed. To find out more, click here.