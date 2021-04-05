Indy beauty school offers free services to veterans, active military

INDIANAPOLIS — This week on Pay it Forward, we’re heading to a Indy beauty school that is teaching lessons that go beyond the classroom.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture recently launched a new initiative that provides free haircuts to veterans and active military.

Earlier this year, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture launched their Tricoci Loves Community program.

School officials say they wanted to do something extra this year for those who put their lives on the line to protect all of us.

“They had one heck of a year so it gives them an opportunity to come in, feel better about themselves, decompress, and it’s our way of saying thank you,” explained Tricoci University Indianapolis Campus Director Amy Lesnau.

Officials say the new program also benefits the school’s students, who get to sharpen their skills in the process.

For veteran and student Bryce Dudely, he says the appreciation and thought goes a long way.

“It’s just something extra that you can get a little peace of mind for just knowing they think about us, when they can’t think of us on a day-to-day basis,” Dudley said,

Teachers, health care workers and first responders are also getting a special treat. All services performed on them will be 10% off and they will receive a discount on any products they purchase.

“Tricoci Loves Community” will last all year long and is available at all 16 locations in Indiana.