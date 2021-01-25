Indy neighborhood looking to spread some love this Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS – One Indianapolis neighborhood is looking to spread a little love this Valentine’s Day.

The Fletcher Place Neighborhood Association wants to make sure every single Hoosier receives a card this year.

“It’s something small that brings people a lot of joy in their mailbox,” explained Fletcher Place Neighborhood Association President Dawn Olsen.

Hoosiers will be paired up with a stranger to exchange a card. Olsen says the card can be store-bought or handmade.

She says it’s just another way of connecting with neighbors and bringing a smile to someone’s face.

“You see something in someone else’s handwriting and you just start to get excited,” she explained.

The deadline to sign up is February 1. Cards must be sent out by February 8.

To sign up, click here.