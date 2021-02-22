Local nonprofit helps clothe Hoosier children

INDIANAPOLIS — This Monday on Pay it Forward we are heading to a warehouse in Lawrence, filled children’s clothes, shoes and other basic necessities.

Every year, the non-profit gathers, packs and delivers clothing to 3,500 children in the Indy area for free,

It began back 2013 when two friends decided to collect gently used clothing for foster children.

The twoi soon realized the need was much greater than that and Lambswear quickly grew from there.

These days, the focus is on providing all kids with supplies. Any parent or guardian can request a bag full of clothes.

Lambswear only carries sizes from newborn premie to 14-16 youth and volunteers say right now they’re in desperate need of two specific items.

“We always need new socks and underwear for the kids in children sizes. We always need size six through 14-16.” said board member Patty Strother .

The nonprofit runs entirely on community donations and on volunteers who sort and organize the clothes.

Once bags are completed, volunteers coordinate a meet-up with the family.

Lambswear takes all sorts of clothes, jackets, shoes and accessories. Everything must be new or gently used.