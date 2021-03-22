Mission accomplished: Kindergartner’s goal to collect books for diversity a resounding success

INDIANAPOLIS — We are checking back in with a local kindergartner we told you about in January. Amor Coleman launched a book drive to promote diversity in her school’s library.

Amor’s initial goal was 35 books, but now, she has more than 800!

People all across the country donated to Amor’s book drive. But on the day Amor’s story originally aired in January, many Hoosiers reached out to our station, wanting to buy every book on Amor’s wish list.

We were there as the Indy Learning Team presented their donation of books.

“I wanted to support their effort to show when we use our voices and come together we can work to spread literacy and increase the awareness of these books that are really amazing for all kids to read,” said Susan Appel, Indy Learning Team’s executive director.

Amor’s mom Erica Scott said, “I hope as well parents of all races include diverse books and media and toys for their children so their children grow up in a diverse and inclusive environment.”

Amor collected so many books she was able donate some to other schools and community centers.

The book drive is still underway. You can check out the book wish list on Amazon.