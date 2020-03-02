NBA legend helps aging Hoosiers off the court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you have aging parents, you know just how tough it can be if they need help as the years go on.

Whether you’re trying to find a nursing home, a caretaker, or if you’re taking care of them yourself, even the everyday tasks can be a challenge.

But one basketball legend is taking his skills off the court to make this difficult time a little easier.

“This is God’s work. I’m telling you, this takes great compassion and humanity under these circumstances,” Quinn Buckner said .

The NBA star knows first-hand just how hard it is to watch a family member age.

“I went to visit a few centers, and I felt it was important to get a sense of what that was about, what the care was about.” he explained.

That’s why he felt called upon to give back at American Senior Communities to share his experience and expertise with both employees and patients.

“It is important that we communicate, tell each other what needs to be done, and what you see in your professional opinion. Let’s work to solve the problem.”

Buckner also often hosts workshops with ASC employees where he focuses on teaching others about teamwork and communication.