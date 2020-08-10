Noblesville girl makes dog treats, donates portion of profits to charity

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — If your furry friend needs a treat, we’ve got the perfect place to find them.

This Monday on Pay it Forward we are heading to Noblesville where dozens of dog treats are being handmade and sold by a 6-year-old girl!

“I like seeing the puppies the most,” said Colette Depoy.

Depoy started her business Lette Lou’s in June. Since then it has gained a dedicated following all across the Hoosier state.

It all began when the 6-year-old wanted a toy and asked her mom to buy it. But Colette’s mom told her she’d have to use her own money if she wanted the toy. That’s when Colette got the idea to begin her own business to raise money during the summer.

“This was a great distraction from everything going on. It gave us direction with our summer. It gave us direction with our learning throughout the summer,” explained Maggie Depoy, Colette’s mom.

But Colette wasn’t done just yet. She also decided part of her business plan would include a donation to a different charity every month.

So far she’s given to Riley Hospital for Children and Indy Humane.

Colette will ship treats anywhere in the Hoosier state, and she also walks dogs in the Noblesville area.