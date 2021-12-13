Pay It Forward: Boutique sells holiday care package for the homeless while founder battles cancer

CARMEL, Ind. — Clothes With A Cause donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity, and while its founder battles one of the most aggressive brain diseases — she still says it’s still important to give back.

Right now, Kelli McLaughlin is selling care packages at her shop to help those impacted by homelessness this holiday season. They will be delivered the week of Christmas, gift wrapped with a handwritten note.

This is through the Hoosier Humanity Project. They have essentials like socks, blankets, and hygiene products.

In today’s #PayItForward I spoke to the founder of @ClothesWACause. They are selling Hoosier Humanity Project care kits for people experiencing homelessness during the holidays. They have essentials in them like socks, blankets and hygiene products. pic.twitter.com/wIzU0dX38W — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) December 13, 2021

Due to the pandemic, they won’t be delivering the care packages themselves but instead giving them out through Wheeler Mission.

“It’s just a great way to show love to a complete stranger in our community. Our goal is to sell 250. Last year we sold over 100,” said McLaughlin.

It’s part of their store’s mission to help the community.

“Anybody can be a part of making their community stronger by kind words, kind actions, making a purchase here at the store, knowing that it is going to go right back out into the community. It’s not something we’re going to pocket like some other retailers do,” said Clothes with a Cause partner and co-owner Mandi Adams.

This project is going on all while Kelli is battling one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

She was diagnosed this past October.

“If anything it was just a renewal of my commitment to make sure that we’re leaving a mark on this community in some way,” said McLaughlin.

“Because it was just like, ‘Yeah, you know what, you’re not guaranteed every day, so make sure that you’re living every day to its fullest. Make sure that you’re putting yourself out there and doing what you can to help others.”

The store is also still donating all of its profits this month to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.

Kelli also just completed her first round of chemo and radiation.

“Nobody wants to hear they have brain cancer. However, it was a blessing in so many ways. For me, for this shop, for the people who work with us, because it was just like, ‘Yeah, you know what, you’re not guaranteed every day, so make sure that you’re living every day to its fullest.

If you’re interested in supporting the store or buying one of the care packages, you can do some at either of their locations, in Carmel and on Mass Ave in Indy. You can also find more information here.