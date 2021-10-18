Pay It Forward: Cancer survivor volunteers for organization that helped her during treatment

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Cancer Society is working to help anyone diagnosed in the county with the disease.

They are not only helping survivors but also encouraging them to turn around and give back.

Kathy Flanary was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2006.

“I think most cancer patients when they’re first diagnosed, that very first time, they feel like they’ve been kicked in the head,” said Flanary.

During her battle, she found the Boone County Cancer Society, and they helped her financially and also emotionally.

“I probably, during my immediate cancer journey, it probably meant more to me afterward.”

Executive Director of the Cancer Society Joy Kaylor says they give each person up to $1,500 in financial assistance.

“We help them with doctor bills, copays, we work with Kroger and Cowins, a farm we see in town and we help them with their prescriptions,” said Kaylor.

They also help with transportation to treatment, support groups and comfort kits.

“With information about the Cancer Society. It has, you know, blankets and straws and Ensure and all sorts of things, a journal,” said Kaylor about the kits.

One way they raise money for their services is an annual Battle of the BBQ fundraiser which gives Kathy a chance to give back, as the organizer.

“When I see the crowds at the BBQ it just makes me cry because this community, it’s an amazing community to live in,” said Flanary.

This year’s BBQ raised about $80,000, which allows them to give more money to more people.

“Some people feel like they’re begging. Or they feel like they’re giving charity, but most of the people who have been helped, turn around and they volunteer and they help us,” Kaylor said.

The cancer society helps anyone in Boone County. All the money they raise stays local. Click here if you’re interested in donating or contacting them.