Pay it Forward: Indy Blue Crew holds ‘Sock It to Me’ drive to help the homeless

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter approaches, the Indy Blue Crew is collecting socks to help keep those experiencing homelessness warm.

They say they got the inspiration from the foot injuries during Colts training camp.

Indy Blue Crew is a tailgating group. Representatives from the group say after two players suffered back-to-back foot injuries during training camp, they came up with the idea for their Sock It to Me drive.

They partnered with the Wheeler Mission to collect the footwear at the first home game, and also at different areas around town the weeks before and after the game.

The group says they aren’t just about football. I’s also important to them to give back to the community. And what better way, than to do something related to the team they cheer for.

“You start out the beginning of camp, quarterback goes down with one injury on the foot, the next day, the all pro has the same injury. They have surgery Monday, Tuesday,” said Indy Blue Crew president Brent Vogel.

“So yeah, It’s really odd how that all took place and it sparked a conversation between us directors about what we could do.”

They will have bins for people to donate out at The Tap on Mass Ave, Brownsburg Bowling and Westside Pub.

They are out there now, and they plan to keep them out until the week after the home opener.

You can also drop them off on game day at their tailgate across the street from the Peyton Manning statue.

