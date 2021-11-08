Pay It Forward: Salvation Army asks for volunteers, donations

The Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign in person at its Hobby Lobby locations on Monday.

People can help by donating or volunteering. Not only do they need people to sign up to ring the bells, but they are also asking for virtual bell ringers.

The Salvation Army, much like many other organizations, is still suffering the effects of the pandemic. They have also seen a decrease in funds raised at its red kettles in past years because of stores closing, a drop in foot traffic, and people no longer carrying cash.

In order to help, they are doing a hybrid system for their campaign. The organization is asking for virtual bell ringers to set up fundraising pages and encourage friends, family, and co-workers to donate.

A lieutenant from the organization says the money raised locally, stays local.

“When people volunteer at a Red Kettle, they’re making a direct impact to the families in that community, who shop at that site,” said Central Indiana Salvation Army LT. Joshua Hubbard.

“That’s the beautiful thing, so when you sign up to ring at your Walmart, you’re affecting families that also shop at that Walmart. So you’re making an impact in your own community.”

In-person ringing at the area Rural King locations started last week. Hobby Lobby’s starts Monday. Walmart locations begin on the 20th, and Kroger starts on Black Friday.

“If you want to make the biggest impact volunteer an hour, two hours at a kettle. All that money stays right here in the community to help affect those families. It could be programming, but it also could be emergency assistance. It could help keep a family’s lights on. It could stop that eviction notice because they lost their job for whatever reason.”

The need is at an all-time high. The goal of this campaign is to give people a different way to donate. Click for more information.