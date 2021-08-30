Pay It ‘Furward’: Annual Indy yard sale gives outdoor cats in underserved neighborhoods a helping paw

This week we’re shining a spotlight on the organization Indy Neighborhood Cats. They care for outdoor cats across the city and help reduce overpopulation. That in turn, prevents the animals from being put down.

The group is currently preparing for their annual yard sale in September. The yard sale raises money for

supplies and the group’s field work.

The supplies include food and shelter. Indy Neighborhood Cats steps in and provides those for animals living outside in the community.

They also try to help control the cat population by a process called trap, neuter and release. They work with low-cost, high-volume animal clinics to fix the felines and return them to where they were found.

“We know that in some of the more underserved neighborhoods in Indianapolis, people don’t have the resources to go get these cats to a clinic and go pay for services,” said Dawn Benefiel, executive director of Indy Neighborhood Cats.

You can see from our photo gallery how some people bond with the cats, giving anything they can to make sure the cats have something to eat.



















If you would like to help with the sale, donations can be dropped off at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (2600 S Harding St.) on September 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale is at IACS on September 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The group says the donations they get will make or break the amount of money they are able to raise during the Indy Neighborhood Cats sale.