Petal it Forward: Indy nonprofit delivers random bouquets to area hospitals, nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Only 24 days until spring arrives in central Indiana, but one Indianapolis non-profit is brightening people’s day all year round with beautiful bouquets. One of the best parts is they’re doing it for free and it's random.

“You truly are doing this not knowing who the recipient is going to be,” said Random Acts of Flowers volunteer Becky Richter.

The nonprofit Random Acts of Flowers launched in the Circle City back in 2016.

All of their flowers are donated from local grocery stores or florists but are ready for their second shot at making someone day’s.

“All the flowers have a sell by date on them. When they reach that date, they can’t sell them,” explained Random Acts of Flowers Program Director Lindsay Potter.

Then it’s up to volunteers like Richter to arrange the flowers and get them out the door to those struggling will illness or injury.

“There are people who receive these flowers who are in hospice. There are people who are in the hospital for whatever reason, maybe they’re undergoing dialysis.” said Richter.

Each week anywhere from 300 to 500 arrangements are loaded onto the truck and sent out to patients at specific hospitals or nursing homes in need of extra cheer.

“It’s a win-win for everybody, in the winter time especially. It’s nice to be able to work with fresh flowers. They’re colorful, and it helps fight the gray days we have in Indiana,” said Richter.

All arrangements come in donated vases so the nonprofit is always looking for extra vases as well.