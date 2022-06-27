BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington group is working to help those with physical disabilities have access to different devices that can help them move around.

They call themselves the Wheelie Women.

They’ve partnered with the Monroe County Public Library to create MALL, which stands for Mobility Aids Lending Library.

They are collecting unneeded canes, crutches, walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, bath tub benches and other items taking up space and not being used.

They want to offer them to those who can’t afford them or only need them for a short period of time.

The Wheelie Women already had a lot of items themselves to donate, but they are also working on a network to gather other items from the community.

“We certainly knew that among us and others in the community and all those people who have a knee replacement, who have had a stroke, or they will have amassed all this equipment there’s nothing to do with it. There’s no reason that people should have to pay for it if we can pass it along for free,” said Leslie Davis who is one of the Wheelie Women and assistant dean for International Programs in the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

The MALL will meet the last Sunday of the month from 1 to 3 at the library in room 2B.

Members of the Wheelie Women will be there to share their experiences using the different aids and help others determine what might work best for them.

“You don’t know what services are available, you don’t know what equipment is available and we among us share so much information. These things should not be secret, and you shouldn’t have to have a PHD to figure out where to find them. So, we are really excited to expand our circle and help others, who wither themselves or a loved one needs something to make their lives easier.”

If you have items you’d like to donate you can follow this link.

