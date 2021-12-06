PIF: Hamilton County non-profit needs $11,000 to stay open

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Hamilton County non-profit that provides essentials to those in need is now asking for help to stay in their current location.

The Noblesville non-food pantry, Marilyn’s Place, has struggled to pay rent and now needs to raise $11,000 by December 31 to stay at their current location (1106 S. 8th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.)

“We’ve been able to cover about half our rent this year. You know, COVID didn’t help. That certainly put a crimp in everybody’s donating abilities, fundraising abilities,” said Marilyn’s Place co-founder and VP/ Secretary of the Board Hilary Ricks.

The non-profit gives people points that allow them to shop for things like nice clothes for jobs and school, laundry detergent, and other cleaning and hygiene products people may need.

“You can’t get a job and keep a job or go to school if you stink. That’s a problem, and you want to feel good about yourself,” said Ricks.

“There’s a lot of loss of hope when you feel like, ‘All I can do is eat.’ You know, I can eat but that’s about it. But we want you to think ‘Ok, I can go out. I look like a normal person, I smell like a person, you know? ’I feel good about myself, and so now I’m ready to go out and face the world and get a job.”

While Ricks says the overhead for their non-profit is low, they are still having problems keeping up. They have fallen so far behind they are at risk of having to move.

“We’re constantly struggling to try and get the fund to pay the rent and we can’t give things away if we don’t have a place to do that from.”

She says if they have to shut down in move it won’t be good, especially in the middle of winter when so many people are relying on them.

“When everyone is coming [and] needing coats and sweaters and blankets. That’s the other thing we do. We only charge points for the things I mentioned. But we also have lots of blankets and some pillows and mittens and all this kind of stuff that, as people come, if they mention ‘Hey, do you have any of these?’ We also give those away. We just don’t charge points for them.”

She says they like their location, and it’s easy for people to get to. They also understand that the rent is reasonable and their landlord is just running a business, but they need help catching up.

If you’re interested in donating, click here for more information.