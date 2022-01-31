PIF: Paws for Pittsboro Police raises money to support K-9 unit

PITTSBORO, Ind. — A Hendricks County organization is making a difference for their local police department’s K-9 unit by raising money to provide necessary essentials for the dog.

Paws for Pittsboro creator Rachel Miller says when she learned there was a shortfall in the budget for things like dog food and equipment, she knew she wanted to step up.

She also knew her community would rally together to help make it happen.

Zora is the narcotics and search and rescue K-9 who’s been with Pittsoboro police since November.

“It’s a big step for us,” said Pittsboro Police K9 handler Zach Buchanan.

“Just having her available definitely makes, it’s a very nice tool to have. And she’s fun to play with.”

The department got her thanks to a donation, but they have had to fundraise the money to take care of her.

“There’s a lot of expense that goes into these dogs. The dogs themselves are incredibly expensive,” Buchanan said.

“You have to look at the vet bills, the food. And so, you’re looking at thousands of dollars, tens of thousands of dollars.”

Luckily, they’ve gotten help from the community.

“Being one of the smaller departments in the county, the funding’s not always available for us to have assets like this. And so having Rachel come along and start this organization, The Paws for Pittsboro Police, it’s been absolutely vital to us,” said Buchanan.

Rachel Miller says it’s been nice to see the people come together to help provide things the dog needs to thrive.

“I think it’s really important to let the police know that they are supported in the community. That we value what they do and give them more resources to do their job better,” said Miller.

Sarah Wolfe is one of those people. She’s a first grader who wants to be a K-9 officer when she grows up.

“Because it can help keep the community safe, and the dogs can track down if there’s something bad going on or anything else,” said Sarah.

She went door to door selling pies and raised around $300 to help Zora.

“It was really fun to see her feel empowered as a seven-year-old. That ‘I believe in this, this is something I want to do, and I can make that happen,’” said Miller.

The department is also hoping to get another dog this spring. The organization says they will also help with that one.

If you are interested in getting involved with any of the paws for Pittsboro fundraisers, click here.