PIF: Tipton Little Free Pantry provides essentials to community

TIPTON, Ind. — A Tipton resident is helping her community in a big way with the “little free pantry” she created.

“It’s just been remarkable how many people use it,” said creator Linda Shupperd.

She started it after a devastating tornado hit Kokomo years ago, and it’s still going strong.

The pantry has non-perishables like macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, and cans of soup. They also do holiday treats like Easter baskets and Christmas presents.

“I just love seeing people smile and I’ve been there. I know what the struggle is like,” said Shupperd.

“So if I can take one thing off their plate, that makes me happy.”

Shupperd updates what the pantry needs through a Facebook page. Click here to see the page.

She says residents will deliver food within an hour of posting it out to the community.