Plainfield 4-year-old wants your help to celebrate his upcoming birthday

PLAINFIELD—One of Plainfield’s youngest residents is forging his typically birthday gifts and instead asking his community for something else for his special day.

This year, Huckston Johnson is only asking for specific hygiene items like a toothbrush, soap, shampoo, and hand sanitizer. He also will accept socks and individually wrapped snacks.

Huck then plans put those items in his “Huck Helps” bags that will be handed over to the Plainfield Police Department.

“I’m working on that for people who don’t have or people who never had that before,” Huck explained.

The hope is that every officer will have one in their patrol car and will be able to distribute them to whoever is in need.

His mom says it’s a life lesson that was wasn’t too hard to explain.

“I broke it down in that way saying you know some people don’t have socks or the basic necessities. He wears socks every day, he brushes his teeth every day, he washes his hair so that was easy,” explained Trisha Johnson.

Huck does have an Amazon Wish List where you can donate supplies.