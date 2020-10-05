‘Shopping Angels’ delivering groceries to your doorstep during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus cases are continue to surge here in the Hoosier State.

Friday, the state reported a record-breaking number of cases, just for one day.

But now a new service is helping Hoosiers get the necessities they need without even leaving their homes.

“Shopping Angels” started shortly after the pandemic began. It’s for seniors, those with compromised immune systems or anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable going to the grocery store these days to do their shopping.

Officials say volunteers are matched with a community member who lives nearby and each week, that volunteer gets the clients’ grocery list and then goes shopping for them.

Those items then are dropped off at the client’s doorstep.

Volunteers say it’s providing a meaningful service for those during these uncertain times.

“To be able to help those individuals who are not able to leave their homes or simply immune-compromised and can’t come into contact with others, to help them and be able a part of this organization is a feeling like no other,” said Chayse Baker, communications officer for Shopping Angels.

Clients only pay “angels” for their groceries. The delivery is entirely free.

Shopping Angels are already up in running all across the Hoosier State and the U.S.

If you want to find out more about Shopping Angels or if you are interested in their services, click here.