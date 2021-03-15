Tipton business looking to give away free roof replacement

One Hoosier business is looking to help take care of a major expense for one homeowner.

A few weeks ago, Whitman Roofing and Restoration launched a free roof giveaway.

Owner Brad Whitman says every day he meets with homeowners who are in need of a roof replacement for their home.

But he says at least half of them turn down his services after learning the cost.

A new roof can set you back anywhere from a few thousand dollars or it can be as high as $30,000.

Whitman says that’s why he’s offering a free roof to a neighbor in need.

He wants Hoosiers to email him or nominate someone else and explain why they deserve this replacement that’s on the house.

“Tell us your story. Don’t leave anything out — tell us everything that’s going on. [Tell] as much as you can, so we can make an honest decision on who really deserves a free roof,” he said.

Whitman says his company will cover all the material and labor costs. The homeowner will also get a five-year warranty.

To be eligible, you do need to be a homeowner in Indiana.

You must enter by March 31st and the winner will be announced in early April.

To contact Whitman, click here.