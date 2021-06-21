West side church opens Little Free Pantry to pay it forward to neighbors in need

INDIANAPOLIS – Vineyard Life Church in Wayne Township hosts a drive-up food pantry the third Saturday of every month. But organizers knew that sometimes those in need can’t wait for that date to come around. To fill that gap, they built another option: the Little Free Pantry. Here, those in need can simply drive up, grab needed items and go.

The pantry, located right outside the west side church near 10th Street and High School Road, is stocked with non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. If you need something inside, you can take it with no questions asked.

When this started a few weeks ago, church staffers stocked the Little Free Pantry. Others in the community then wanted to help, and they jumped in making donations too.

“People have really expressed that they want to give back and they want to help. They want to pay it forward, but they don’t always have an easy way to do that,” said organizer Clint Weddle with Vineyard Life Church. “They can come by and they can drop off items. This gives them a chance right away to see their items put into play see the community impacted directly.”

Inside, food donations can range from baby formula and cereal to canned fruit and prepared meals; personal hygiene items include shampoo and feminine hygiene products.

“You’re not alone during this time,” Weddle said. “It can very much feel like that coming out of this crazy pandemic year, but we’re here for you. The community is here for you and we love you.”

Click here for more information on receiving help from Vineyard Life Church or donating to its Little Free Pantry.