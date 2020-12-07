What did you learn in 2020? Local photographer wants to know

Local photographer Jennifer Brunner says she knows all too well how challenging this year was. She wanted to find out what Hoosiers were grateful for despite all the hardships of 2020.

“We just want to know what you’ve done this year and…something that has come out of 2020 that is positive,” Brunner explained.

A competition is now underway for families in Central Indiana. They can e-mail Brunner directly at jmbphotography.25@gmail.com or post on her Facebook page. Brunner says she will review all the responses herself then choose who will receive a free photoshoot.

“It needs to be something people are willing to share with us. We know a lot of people have struggled, but we’re looking for people who need some memories still,” she said.

A total of two free shoots will be awarded. One will go to a local family and the other will go to someone working in healthcare.

You can also nominate someone you think is deserving.

You need to enter by Saturday, December 12 at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced Sunday.