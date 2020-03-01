Peanut butter-flavored whiskey for National Peanut Butter Lovers Day

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - March 1 is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, so we celebrated by trying out Skrewball Whiskey, a peanut butter-flavored spirit.

Giavonna Lombardo stopped by with a couple of tasty recipes.

Share this story

Latest News

More News