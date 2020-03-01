Peanut butter-flavored whiskey for National Peanut Butter Lovers Day Morning News Posted: Mar 1, 2020 / 11:40 AM EST / Updated: Mar 1, 2020 / 11:40 AM EST Please enable Javascript to watch this video INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - March 1 is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, so we celebrated by trying out Skrewball Whiskey, a peanut butter-flavored spirit. Giavonna Lombardo stopped by with a couple of tasty recipes. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction