Pediatrician discusses Coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The current Coronavirus crisis is of concern to many parents, especially with so many unknowns about COVID-19.

Dr. John Christenson is an infectious disease physician at Riley Children's Health. He spoke about the pandemic wtih Fox59's Scott Jones.

Christenson said symptoms to look out for include difficulty breathing, coughing and a fever. However, in some cases, a child may not have any symptoms.

"The biggest challenge that we have as doctors right now is there are a lot of viruses in the community right now," began Christenson. "We have a very active community with a lot of influenza. We have a lot of cold viruses that are circulating around. So the question for many doctors and nurses when they see a child is 'which one do they have?'"

