Pet care during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Coronavirus outbreak has touched virtually every corner of life in America even the way some people take their pets to the veterinarian.

Dr. Kerry Peterson, medical director of Pet Wellness Clinics, joined Fox59 via Skype to talk about how their clinics have modified visits.

There is no definitive evidence the virus can be passed to pets or from pets to humans or other pets.

But if a pet owner is infected, Dr. Peterson recommends getting someone else to care for the pet while you recover.

"It would be best if they had a family member or someone else be the caretaker for the pet," said Dr. Peterson. "

Pet Wellness Clinics is offering telemedicine and curbside services for people practicing social distancing during the outbreak. The number of people in the lobby is also being limited.