When you go to the doctor you likely have your blood oxygen level checked. It measures how much oxygen is circulating with your red blood cells. A pulse oximeter that clips onto your fingertip is used to measure your level. Low blood oxygen levels can lead to serious health issues. Now — researchers at Purdue University have found a way to use your smartphone camera to get blood oxygen data. That technology is patent pending. Lead researcher Young Kim joined Angela on the red couch to share more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction