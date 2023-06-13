When you go to the doctor you likely have your blood oxygen level checked. It measures how much oxygen is circulating with your red blood cells. A pulse oximeter that clips onto your fingertip is used to measure your level. Low blood oxygen levels can lead to serious health issues. Now — researchers at Purdue University have found a way to use your smartphone camera to get blood oxygen data. That technology is patent pending. Lead researcher Young Kim joined Angela on the red couch to share more.