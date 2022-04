INDIANAPOLIS — The Pike Robo Devils are heading to Dallas!

The Robotics Team has qualified for the VEX Robotics Championship happening in early May. This is the first time in Pike High School’s history that the team has qualified.

Rodney Britten, Demico Southern and the rest of the team stopped by to talk abut the event and show off their bots.

If you’d like to support the team’s journey to Dallas, click here.