INDIANAPOLIS — Next month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. October 9th, Pink Ribbon Connection is hosting a fashion show that celebrates breast cancer survivors and their care team.

The Survivor Fashion Show Luncheon will be held at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown Ballroom.

The survivors will be sharing their inspiring stories as they walk the runway. The proceeds from the event will help the Pink Ribbon Connection give free supplies and services to breast cancer survivors across Indiana.