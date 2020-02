Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A pirate puppet rock musical is coming to Indy.

"Jollyship the Whiz-Bang" will be playing at IndyFringe. The musical features a drunken pirate captain, a treacherous sea and a potential mutiny while in search of a party island.

We caught up with director/producer Callie Burk-Hartz and performers Aaron Stillerman and Ryan Ruckman to find out more about the show.