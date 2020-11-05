Placental complications during pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS – An issue many women face was recently brought into the light when Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend announced they lost a son due to pregnancy complications. A central Indiana woman recently went through a similar issue to Teigen, but her baby would end up pulling through.

FOX59 spoke with the new mother, Teshia Unger and Dr. Tovah Buikema, a maternal fetal medicine doctor at Ascension St. Vincent. Unger walked us through her struggles, while Dr. Buikema spoke on what to watch out for.