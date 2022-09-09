What’s just as important for your family’s health and well-being as sleep, exercise and smart food choices?

Having a meal as a family, according to dietitian Kim Galeaz!

She’s sharing some recipes that are versatile for breakfast and dinner.

Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins

1 cup very finely diced Kroger ham (or other favorite breakfast meat)

1/2 cup very finely chopped green onions

15 Kroger large eggs

1 Tablespoon whole milk

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 cups (8 oz.) Kroger shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Spray 12-cup muffin tin with vegetable cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together green onions and ham (or breakfast meat of choice). Divide mixture evenly between the 12 muffin cups. In a large 8 cup Pyrex measuring cup (or bowl), whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into muffin cups, filling each cup evenly. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese, dividing evenly between the 12 cups. Cups will be completely full and cheese will create a domed top. Bake about 22 to 28 minutes, until eggs are set. When tested with toothpick, they will not leave “liquid” on toothpick, only cheese. Let muffins sit in muffin pan a couple minutes before taking them out. Enjoy hot.

*Muffins can be frozen in zippered freezer bags. Simply microwave 1 ½ to 2 minutes to completely heat and thaw. Makes 12 egg muffins.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Spicy Skillet Sweet Potatoes

2 ½ – 3 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 ½ to 1 ¾ teaspoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground red cayenne pepper

¾ to 1 teaspoon salt

4 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled or unpeeled, cut into ½-inch diced pieces (roughly 6 ½ to 7 cups diced pieces)

In a small bowl, whisk together cumin, coriander, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper and salt. Set aside. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large 12 to 14-inch skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add diced sweet potatoes, stir well and cover. Heat, stirring frequently, 7 to 8 minutes, until pieces are starting to be fork tender/soft. Stir in spices along with ½ to 1 tablespoon remaining oil. Cover and continue cooking, about 2 to 3 minutes, or until pieces are done to your desired softness. Stir frequently. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days.

Makes about 6 heaping cups potatoes, or roughly 6 to 8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Lemon Cream Topping for Fruit Salad

1 package (8 oz.) full-fat or 1/3 less fat Neufchatel cream cheese

2/3 -3/4 cup Greek vanilla yogurt

2 Tablespoons sour cream

1 – 2 tablespoons granulated sugar (or to taste)

¼ to 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon lemon zest

Fruit salad or fresh berries (Kim loves to use a mixture of frozen berries, fresh kiwi and canned pineapple tidbits, canned diced mango and canned mandarin oranges)

Combine cream cheese, yogurt, sugar, sour cream and sugar in a food processor bowl. Process and pulse until smooth. Slowly pour in lemon juice while processing. Add lemon zest and blend. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Serve with favorite berries or mixed fruit salad. Makes 1 ¾ cup topping (about 6-8 servings).

**Kim always makes a double batch for family get-togethers and celebrations.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD