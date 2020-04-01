Playworks keeping kids connected and stimulated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Playworks has been a resource for Indiana schools and youth organizations since 2013. Even as students stay home from school, the non-profit is still working to provide them with the tools they need to learn and grow.

Executive director Jo Yocum spoke to Fox59 via Skype about some new resources available to kids right now.

"This crisis has hit us very hard, but what we knew is that we wanted to offer a way to continue to serve kids and schools in a way that they could accept service right now."

The way Playworks did that was offer up some digital options. That includes something called the Play at Home program.

"It includes a playbook that can be downloaded from our website," said Yocum.

There are also instructional YouTube videos on how to play games that are CDC complaint and follow social distancing guidelines.

There is also a virtual recess that takes place three times daily on PlayWorks' national Facebook page.

