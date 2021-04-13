Police training expert discusses Daunte Wright death

INDIANAPOLIS– Unrest continues in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota after a 26 year police veteran shoots and kills a young father, 20-year-old Daunte Wright. We talk to an expert in the field of police training, Mike Dove. He was a police officer for 25 years, a chief for 7, he graduated from the FBI national academy, trained in swat tactics, active shooter trainer and the first STOPS instructor in the state of Indiana. He literally taught officers the strategies and tactics of patrol stops. We get his opinion about this deadly officer involved shooting.