INDIANAPOLIS — What was supposed to be a routine check mark in the presidential election turned into chaos Wednesday.



Lawmakers were forced to stop the certification of election results when protesters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol.



Before this, nearly a dozen senators were preparing to fight the results, but many changed their tune after the demonstrations turned violent.



Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, editor of IndyPolitics, shares some insight on a historic day on Capitol Hill.