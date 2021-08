INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in connection to three shootings on Indy's east side.

On Tuesday, August 24, detectives from IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and officers from the Southeast District Violence Reduction Team (VRT) located and arrested 30-year-old James Chatman for his alleged role in a shooting in the 4400 block of E. Washington Street on August 16.