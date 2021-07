INDIANAPOLIS– You’ve probably heard the saying, “There’s more than corn in Indiana.” That’s certainly true. Corn is big business in the Hoosier state.

We’re one of the country’s leading producers of corn. And the same is true for popcorn. That’s why Indiana-grown popcorn is now Indiana’s official state snack. We talk to Hayley Roberts, owner of “Not Just Popcorn Etc.” in Edinburgh.