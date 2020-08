INDIANAPOLIS — Unlike any other school year in recent history, the coronavirus pandemic has changed so many things this year. One of those things is the amount of school supplies kids need. Many have to learn from home, or from school, or from both, and that means double the supplies. That’s why schools, teachers and parents are asking for help from the community, and many are stepping up.

“We get support from the community and parents and ourselves. We have to, we all work together,” said Elizabeth Murphy, kindergarten teacher GreenBriar Elementary.Mrs. Murphy is a teacher at Greenbriar Elementary.