Carmen Merriweather has a genuine love for seniors that has grown over the years. Her passion to help our elderly Hoosiers led her to create a non-profit organization that helps provide critical care to some of our most vulnerable neighbors.

Now, her non-profit the Positive Purpose Foundation is hosting a gala, and the black-tie event promises to be a great party for a worthy cause.

