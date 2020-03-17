Pot of Gold Cake Balls for St. Patrick’s Day

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Pot of Gold Cake Balls
Ingredients
For the Irish cream buttercream frosting
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 2 Tablespoons Irish cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups powdered sugar
For the cake balls
- White cake mix
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1 cup milk
- Red, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring
- 1 (12-ounce) package dark cocoa candy melts (you can substitute with dark chocolate chips)
- 1 Tablespoon oil (coconut oil, vegetable oil, anything to thin it out a bit)
- Gold sprinkles
Directions
For the Irish cream buttercream
- Cream softened butter on medium speed for about 3 minutes. Add Irish cream, vanilla, and salt and mix thoroughly.
- Slowly add powdered sugar and beat with mixer until combined.
- If frosting is too thin, add more powdered sugar. If it’s too thick, add more Irish cream (1 teaspoon). If frosting is too sweet, add more salt (1/4 teaspoon).
- Set aside while preparing cake balls
For the rainbow cake balls
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Mix cake mix with eggs, butter, and milk. Divide the batter into 5 separate bowls. Color with a few drops each of red, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring.
- Pour cake batter into muffin tin. Each color will make about 3 cupcakes.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Cut off the tops of the cupcakes and crump each color into its own separate bowl.
- Add 2 to 3 Tablespoons of frosting to each bowl of cake crumbs and mix throughly until crumbs are consistency of coarse sand.
- Grab a small amount of each color of cake and roll it into a ball.
- Place the cake ball onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Stick cake balls into freezer and let harden for about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat up candy melts with oil. Start with 1 minute, stir, and then continue to heat up in 15-second intervals, stirring each time, until chocolate is smooth.
- Remove cake balls from freezer. Place a toothpick in the top of each cake ball and dip in the chocolate, turning to coat. Lift the cake ball out of the chocolate and allow the excess to drip off before placing back on the parchment paper.
- Allow chocolate to harden. Remove the toothpicks and dip the top of the cake balls back into the chocolate. Quickly shake gold sprinkles on top and allow chocolate to harden again.
- Store cake balls up to 3 days.