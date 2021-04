INDIANAPOLIS-- Breast cancer survivors sometimes notice cognitive problems like a decline in memory, attention and multi-tasking abilities. This is after completing chemotherapy treatment. It's often called "chemo brain." It can be frustrating and serious.

Now the IU School of Medicine is looking for volunteers to take part in a study to research it. We talk to Brenna McDonald, she's a professor of radiology and imaging sciences. For more information, head to their website.