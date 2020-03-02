Preparing kids for standardized testing season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It is March and you may think of Spring Break or Basketball, but did you know March is also the season for standardized testing in schools? The pressure of test-taking can leave parents and students overwhelmed.

Tonja Eagan, CEO of LifeSmart Youth and Jeremy Baugh, principal of Lew Wallace Elementary School join Lindy in studio on ways to prepare for the testing season.

Some reasources are:

IRead-3 Family tips from Department of Eduacation: https://www.doe.in.gov/assessment/iread-3-families

Resources for Parents for IRead-3: https://www.doe.in.gov/assessment/ilearn-families

Resources to guide youth to lead healthy and safe lives: www.lifesmartyouth.org