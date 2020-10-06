President Trump given dexamethasone; what that could mean

INDIANAPOLIS – President Trump is back at the White House after spending several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, fighting COVID-19. A list of his treatments was released to the public. On it, a steroid called dexamethasone. It is typically used to treat conditions such as arthritis, breathing problems and certain cancers. The steroid is also being given to patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19.

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, with Franciscan Health, about the steroid and why the president’s doctors may have turned to it.