With the fall chill in the air comes sweaters, warm drinks, and fleas. It may surprise you, but as your pet heads back inside to warm up, they could be bringing fleas with them.

Veterinarian Rachael Campbell, the medical director for pet wellness clinics, joined FOX59 this morning to share more on cold weather and flea issues your pets may be dealing with.



For a closer look at pet wellness clinics, click here.