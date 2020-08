INDIANAPOLIS - Brooke's Place has a mission - to transform grief into hope. It's a place for children, teens and families suffering from the grief and sadness of losing a loved one. Whether it be from violence or the on-going pandemic, there is a spot for everyone who needs it.

FOX59's Angela Ganote spoke with Larissa Warne and Marisa Williard, both of Brooke's Place, about the transformation process and the services available.