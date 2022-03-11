INDIANAPOLIS — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome remains the leading cause of death for infants after the first month of age. Each year, there are about 3,400 deaths in the United States according to the CDC.

AJ Sanchez contacted Angela Ganote, asking her to honor his daughter who died from SIDS. 2-month-old Astiana Maria Rayn Sanchez is being laid to rest on March 12. AJ and Astiana’s mother Rachel, want to do all they can to bring awareness to SIDS to other families don’t have to feel their pain.

Dr. Emily Scott, a pediatrician at Riley Children’s Hospital says caregivers need to follow the ABCs of SIDS.

A – ALONE (Baby should sleep alone)

B – BACK (Baby should always be put down on his/her back)

C- CRIB (Baby should be put in a safe crib or play yard)

Watch the video above to see more tips from Dr. Scott.